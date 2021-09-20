Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $13,548,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VIACA stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

