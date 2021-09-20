Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,620 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,797,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $676,017,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

