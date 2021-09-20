Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,317 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.36 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

