Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after buying an additional 1,986,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,456,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 791,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGI opened at $29.29 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

