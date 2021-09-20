View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.06. View shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,993 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

