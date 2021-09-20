Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $26,576,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825,566 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 663,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 582,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOSS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of GOSS opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $799.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

