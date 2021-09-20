Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 4.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,770,000 after buying an additional 318,987 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of RVMD opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.