Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 31.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In other CEL-SCI news, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $247,980. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CVM stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $523.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.22.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.