Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

TCRR stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $381.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.