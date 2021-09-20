Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

COGT stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

