Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 125,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $354,030. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of -1.28. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.