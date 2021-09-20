Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,548,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 266,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 199,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of SBTX opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

