Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HARP shares. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HARP stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.