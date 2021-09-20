Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $138.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.73.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $95.46 on Thursday. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visteon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Visteon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Visteon by 104,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

