Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Vita Life Sciences’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
About Vita Life Sciences
