Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €37.80 by Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €37.80 ($44.47) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.51 ($40.60).

EPA:VIV opened at €31.75 ($37.35) on Monday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.26.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

