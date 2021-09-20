Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.