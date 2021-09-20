Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 39.3% in August

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IDE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 122.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

