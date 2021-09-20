Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 39.3% in August

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IDE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
