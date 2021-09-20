Voyager Token Price Tops $2.60 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $723.51 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00006079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00122891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044552 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

