W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

