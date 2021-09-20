Wall Street Games Trading 26.7% Lower This Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00065610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00173335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00109960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.60 or 0.06839601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,820.92 or 1.00097272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00770678 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

