Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €148.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.47. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

