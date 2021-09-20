Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Shares Up 16.4%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) shares shot up 16.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 188,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,067% from the average session volume of 16,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

