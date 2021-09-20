Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and $532,717.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00067449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00174560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00112271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.84 or 0.06970538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.95 or 1.00434831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.56 or 0.00782388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

