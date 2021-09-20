Wedbush Comments on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the year.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

