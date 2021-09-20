Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

HIX stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

