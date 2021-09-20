Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 374.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of WIW opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

