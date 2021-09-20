Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SBI opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

