Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 1,432,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.5 days.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.52.

WFSTF opened at $1.60 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

