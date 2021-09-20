Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

