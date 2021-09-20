Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 28,882 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 165.76 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.