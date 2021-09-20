Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.47 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

