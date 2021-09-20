Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $287.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

