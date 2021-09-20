Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.24 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,831,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fastenal by 48.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 709,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other Fastenal news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

