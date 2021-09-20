Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 6,700 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,754,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $151.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.40. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $148.87 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

