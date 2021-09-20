Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 172,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STOR stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

