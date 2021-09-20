WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $204.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.87. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

