WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 2,353 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 99.3% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 992,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 494,589 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 462,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 528,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 108,229 shares during the period.

GLDM stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

