WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.