WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 361 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.