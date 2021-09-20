Wings Price Hits $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $1,404.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00123152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

