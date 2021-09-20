WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after buying an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 390,473 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 190,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.28 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.