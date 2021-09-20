WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $552,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 171,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

