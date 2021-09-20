WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $589,000 Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Terminix Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

TMX opened at $43.45 on Monday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

