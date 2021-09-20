WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 19,932 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.64. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.