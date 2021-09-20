WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 97,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 68,227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

