Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 208,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 1,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTT. TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.