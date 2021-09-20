WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:DGRE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.06. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.