Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $123,000 in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

