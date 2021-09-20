Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPHYU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,777,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,082,000.

Shares of EPHYU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

